DALBAR e-Delivery Research Finds Investors and Financial Firms are Both Aligned and Misaligned
Jun 23, 2020, 10:30 ET
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In reviewing the results of two e-Delivery surveys conducted by DALBAR, one investor facing and one completed by financial firms, comparisons were made between the responses provided by the two types of respondents. Expecting to find a trend toward agreement or complete disagreement between the two groups, we instead found a mix of both.
Investors who actively choose paperless identify website promotions as the top driver in their decision to enroll. Build-up of paper piles is a close second with statement promotions and a charge for paper tied for third. With 90% of firms utilizing Web promotions and 87% displaying statement promotions, firms are in synch with investors in their promotional tactics. Where firms have trepidation is hitting investors' wallets for paper documents. Only 10% of firms report charging for paper, although being charged for paper was among the top 3 drivers identified by investors.
|
Top Drivers of Paperless Election
|
Top Tactics Used by Firms
|
Website Promotion
|
Website Promotion
|
Paper Piles
|
Statement Promotion
|
Charge for Paper Statement Promotion
|
Promotion on Envelope Pop-up Page
|
Intentionally Seek e-Delivery and
Pop-up Page (tie)
|
Statement Insert
|
Statement Insert
|
Email Promotion
With regard to notification, alignment between the two audiences varies. 82% of investors prefer notification by email and 100% of firms offer this notification method. However 48% of investors would prefer notification by text, yet only 6% of firms offer this. Investors and firms have similar views about the value of social media notifications; few investors identify this method as their preference and no firms oblige.
Among those refusing paperless, preference for paper is the top reason (53%). In synch with that sentiment, 40% of firms identify the same obstacle as their greatest. Firms and investors' alignment then dissipates as investors' #2 reason for rejecting paperless is the inconvenience of documents in multiple locations, while internal inefficiencies, missing or incorrect email addresses, are firms' next greatest obstacles.
|
Top Reasons for Not Electing Paperless
|
Firms' Perceived Obstacles to Paperless Adoption
|
Preference for Paper
|
Preference for Paper
|
Resistance to Visiting Multiple Websites for Documents
|
Missing Email Addresses
|
Distrust of Internet
|
Incorrect Email Addresses
|
Concern about Missing Notifications
|
Privacy/Security Concerns
|
Unreliable Internet and
Refusal to Visit Multiple Sites to Sign Up (tie)
|
Too Many Emails
For more information about the Investor Insights: Paperless Delivery or e-Delivery Benchmarks studies, email: [email protected].
SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.