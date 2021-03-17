DALBAR Identifies the Top Account Statements

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of DALBAR's annual Trends and Best Practices in Investor Statements study are in, and BNY Mellon's Pershing, BlackRock, Merrill and AIG all landed in the top spot within their respective lines of business.

Pershing's brokerage statement topped the list for the third consecutive year, achieving the highest brokerage statement score of all time.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, acknowledging our commitment to taking action on client feedback and delivering investor communications excellence," said Katie Swain, director of Global Strategy and Product Management at Pershing.

Merrill, Morgan Stanley, Edward Jones and Raymond James join Pershing among the top five scoring companies for brokerage statements.

BlackRock's mutual fund statement incorporated even more design improvements on their way to placing first for the 14th consecutive year. BlackRock is joined by Voya, Invesco, American Funds and Federated Hermes to round out the top five ranked mutual fund statements.

Merrill continues a streak of 10 consecutive years at the top of the heap for Defined Contribution statements, also achieving the DALBAR designation of "Excellent" for fifteen years running. Merrill is joined by Prudential Financial, MassMutual, Securian Financial and Principal Financial to complete the top 5.

Holding a substantial point lead, AIG Life & Retirement has topped the list of variable annuity statements for a staggering 19 years.

"We are proud to receive DALBAR's top ranking for variable annuity statements for another year," said Tina Haley, Senior Vice President, AIG Individual Retirement. "We remain focused on providing a high level of service to our customers and distribution partners."

Lincoln Financial, AXA, Pacific Life and Thrivent join AIG Life & Retirement among the 5 highest scoring variable annuity statements.

Hats off to these top-ranked firms for recognizing that highly effective communication is not only key to meeting client needs, but also critical to fostering positive relationships and a sense of trust and confidence among those who do business with them.

DALBAR's Trends and Best Practices in Investor Statements report ranks client account statements across multiple lines of business and highlights enhancements noted during the 2020 review. Also included is an analysis of Client Relationship Summaries (Form CRS) and best-in-class practices that have been implemented.

For more information about DALBAR Awards and Statement Services, please contact Jared Licklider at [email protected].

