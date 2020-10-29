DALBAR Releases Advisor Hub for Renowned Investor Behavior Research

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, Inc. announced today the release of QAIB Advisor Studio, a dynamic, digital advisor platform for investor behavior-related content and data.

The QAIB Advisor Studio is an online, interactive hub for investor behavior related content, research and data from leading market research firm DALBAR, Inc.

In its 26 years of publication, the widely distributed Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior ("QAIB") has evolved from an annually produced study to now becoming an interactive resource for illustrations, infographics, social media content, tools, news and data. These investor behavior resources strengthen financial professionals' communication with their clients and the community, which drives client satisfaction, better investment outcomes, and business growth.

Through QAIB Advisor Studio, financial professionals will have access to the QAIB content they've grown accustom to using for decades, but now with greater variety than ever before. Additionally, the digital platform makes accessing, vetting and applying the content easy and efficient.

"Our research has shown in no uncertain terms that communication is king. It's of vital importance to clients, particularly during times of market turmoil, and necessary to market and build one's practice. However, content has to be relatable and reliable to be effective and that's what QAIB Advisor Studio brings to financial professionals. In terms of relatability, behavioral finance is the most engaging way to communicate with investors. In terms of reliability, QAIB has been a staple of the behavioral finance conversation within financial services for a quarter century," said Cory Clark, DALBAR's Chief Marketing Officer.

QAIB Advisor Studio is available as a subscription to individual advisors. Enterprise licenses are also available. For more information about licensing, please email [email protected].

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned the recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR has produced the Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior ("QAIB") study annually since 1994.

