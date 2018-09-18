PAYSON, Ill., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Ann Waters, RN, CCN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Professional Nurse of The Year of 2018 in recognition of her role as a Registered Nurse at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Devoted to offering their patients quality healthcare service, Hannibal Regional Hospital is located in Hannibal, Missouri. Utilizing the latest technological advancements in the medical industry in an effort to better serve their clients, the team at Hannibal Regional Health Care System is equipped in handling their patient's health concerns. Dedicated to the health and wellness of their clients, the hospital is specialized in orthopedic services, oncology services, emergency services, cardiology services, in-patient rehabilitation, and women's care. Additionally, the hospital specializes in audiology, diabetes, internal medicine, general surgery, podiatry, urology and more.



Having gathered over forty-two years of experience in the field of nursing and thirty years in her current role as a Registered Nurse at Hannibal Regional Hospital, Mrs. Dale Ann Waters commended for her remarkable contributions to the medical industry. Throughout her career, Mrs. Waters has attained expertise in intensive care and is specialized in all facets of frontline nursing.



Early in her career and holding certifications as a Critical Care Registered Nurse and in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Mrs. Waters attained her Diploma in 1982 from the Blessing Hospital School of Nursing in Quincy, Illinois.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Mrs. Waters is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Nurses Association, American Association of Critical Care Nurses, and International Nurse Association. In her current capacity, Mrs. Waters is the Chair of Professional Practice Council and Journal Club.



Charitable to various organizations, Mrs. Waters is an avid support and member of Payson Southern Baptist Church, Youth Church and Church Camp divisions as well as Bay Creek Baptist Association.



In recognition of her professional achievements, Mrs. Waters is the recipient of the Hannibal Regional Hospital's Rising Star Award in 2012 and took part in their Clinical LADDER program in 2015 and 2017.



When she is not working, Mrs. Waters enjoys exercising and spending time with her family, daughters, and grandchildren.



Married to Robert for 34 years, Mrs. Waters has two daughters who are both nurses and one son. Mrs. Waters has 5 grandchildren, one of which is currently in nursing school. Mrs. Waters dedicates this recognition to Dr. Kathleen Haycraft whom mentored Mrs. Waters early in her career. She would also like to recognize Mrs. Laura Miller who was her director at Hannibal Regional Hospital for 27 years. Mrs. Waters would also like to recognize Carla Feldmann, RN who graduated from LPN School in 1975 and from RN school at St. Mary's College of O'Fallon Missouri in 1983, and Christina Neimeyer RN, who graduated with her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1996 from Northeast Missouri State University. These last two RN's worked with Mrs. Waters every weekend and have made nursing enjoyable and have continue to be advocates for front line nursing.



For more information, please visit https://hospital.hannibalregional.org/

