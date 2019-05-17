Dale® Introduces New Hold-n-Place® Catheter Securement Products

Hold-n-Place Catheter Securement Devices are available in two sizes: one for IV, arterial and mid-line catheter securement and another for CVC, PICC and arterial sheath securement. Either device is available by itself, with a transparent dressing, or with a PrevahexCHX™ Antimicrobial Transparent Film Dressing by entrotech life sciences, inc.

Hold-n-Place is the first and only catheter ESD available with the PrevahexCHX dressing. Together, the two products combine the effectiveness of an ESD with the first and only CHX chlorhexidine dressing cleared by the FDA with complete antimicrobial protection throughout the transparent areas, and with the adhesive strength and transparency clinicians are looking for in a seven-day securement solution.

"Clinicians tell us they appreciate the safety and security of Dale Hold-n-Place products," says John Brezack, President of Dale. "We are pleased to expand the offering with our new catheter securement devices."

For more information about Dale's new Hold-n-Place Catheter Securement line, or to request a product sample, please visit https://www.dalemed.com/product/hold-n-place-catheter-securement/ or call 800-343-3980.

About Dale

For more than 50 years, Dale has produced specialty medical devices that help make health care better, to save nursing time, improve patient safety and comfort, help reduce infection rates, and provide greater economic value. For more information visit www.dalemed.com.

