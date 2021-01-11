Dale Larson and Larson Family Foundation donate $30 million to Habitat for Humanity to help families secure safe and decent shelter in the United States

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Larson, former CEO of Larson Manufacturing, has donated $30 million to Habitat for Humanity International, marking the largest single cash donation from an individual in the global housing nonprofit's history. The donation, made through the Larson Family Foundation, will substantially help further Habitat's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

"The Larson family's long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a true testament to putting God's love into action," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "Their incredible gifts over the years exemplify the kind of commitment to helping others that we aim to achieve through our mission every day. We're extremely grateful to have the support of Dale and his family who have long been true pillars of their community. This historic and generous donation will have an immeasurable, multi-generational impact for families for many years to come."

Larson has been a committed supporter of Habitat for Humanity for over 30 years. The family's major gift will provide new mortgage financing opportunities for homeowners, expand local Habitat organizations' access to low-cost resources to maintain affordability when building and restoring homes in their respective communities, and support Habitat's global diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The gift will also fund land acquisition and home construction in communities across the United States.

"We are happy to provide Habitat for Humanity a substantial contribution," said Dale Larson. "Because the economic and pandemic recession is spreading, we need more than ever to support Habitat for Humanity to continue building homes and strengthening communities. I also hope previous donors will consider a larger gift or pledge and new donors consider a contribution to continue the work of this vital organization."

This gift builds on years of previous support, including an earlier 2020 donation that allowed Habitat to increase its capacity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling local Habitat organizations to serve more families across the country. The Larson family has also donated funds used to better measure and evaluate Habitat's initiatives in the United States, as well as support the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project and Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About the Larson Family Foundation

Created in 1990, the Larson Family Foundation is a private, non-profit organization. It was established by Dale Larson, CEO and President of Larson Manufacturing Company, the nation's leading manufacturer of storm doors and storm windows. The purpose of establishing a foundation was to give back to the community of Brookings and the state of South Dakota which have played a significant role in the growth and prospering of Larson Manufacturing.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

Related Links

www.habitat.org

