Dale Medical Products, Inc. Becomes a 100% Employee-Owned Company

Dale Medical Products becomes 100% Employee Owned Tweet this

John Brezack commented on Dale's history; "Since our founding in 1961 and as President since 1997, my philosophy has been to empower our employees to produce our products and work with our suppliers and customers as if they were direct stakeholders in Dale. I am extremely pleased that my vision has become fully realized. Our employees can now have an additional level of confidence that Dale is here to serve the needs of its customers over a much longer horizon. I am excited to sell the company to our employees themselves, so they could continue our Dale brand, our vision, and our unity as a unique company and culture."

Bob Simpson, the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Dale comments "As an employee-owned company, we will preserve the Dale legacy of providing highly trusted medical products to help caregivers and patients worldwide. Our employees have always taken extraordinary pride in the positive impact we have on patient care, and now they can benefit further as stakeholders in our company."

Dale Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1961, in Sharon, Massachusetts. From a modest beginning the company has grown into an industry leader in the market niches it serves worldwide. Today, Dale is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts where their corporate office and manufacturing facilities are located. Dale Medical Products, Inc. is an ISO 13485 registered company.

For more information, please see www.dalemed.com or call 800-343-3980.

SOURCE Dale Medical Products, Inc.