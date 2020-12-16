Dalfen Industrial Acquires Phoenix Area Industrial Property

Located in the Gilbert/Chandler submarket of Phoenix, Gilbert Distribution Center is a key last mile location to serve the Phoenix MSA. The surrounding population is in excess of 1 million people within a 10-mile radius and 2 million people within a 30-minute drive. It is also in close proximity to Hwy. 60 and the market's railways and is located between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

"Adding Gilbert Distribution Center to our Arizona portfolio provides another key last mile location in one of the best residential areas in the Phoenix market," said Mark Bowen, SVP and Head of Investments for Dalfen. "The strong population growth in Phoenix has resulted in increasing industrial demand, making this acquisition a great addition to our portfolio."

"This acquisition adds another strategically urban infill property in one of the strongest submarkets of the Phoenix area," says company President and Chief Investment Officer, Sean Dalfen. He added, "Phoenix, has literally all the critical market fundamentals that are important to us, and we intend to grow our footprint here substantially over the next 18 months."

This year alone Dalfen Industrial has acquired and developed in excess of $1.2 billion of last mile industrial property.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest buyers of industrial real estate in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial

Related Links

www.dalfen.com

