Dalfen Industrial Acquires Property in Alpharetta, GA

Shiloh Crossing Distribution Center is located in the North Central submarket of Atlanta – an area of Atlanta whose demand for industrial properties consistently outpaces supply. The acquisition of these two properties comes off the heels of the Dalfen's recent purchase of Northfield Fulfillment Center located in the same highly desired submarket. Alpharetta has one of the highest median household incomes in the Atlanta metro area. Within a 30-minute drive from the property, you can access over 1 million people.

"We are very excited to add these assets to our rapidly growing Atlanta portfolio – a market that is a critical southeast distribution hub. The sustained business and population growth that the Atlanta market has achieved is tremendous. As available land continues to be scarce, the ever-increasing barriers to entry will lead to the continued increase in the property's strategic importance," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

"This acquisition adds two more Class A properties to our Atlanta portfolio. The property's functionality, its positioning within the market and the area's demographics make it a coveted fulfillment location for those looking to service the population in an e-commerce capacity," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. With this acquisition, Dalfen's Atlanta portfolio reaches nearly 1.7 million square feet.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

