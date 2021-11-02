Dalfen Industrial Acquires SoCal Industrial Property

The industrial property is located is located less than 3 miles to I-215, providing access south to San Diego, and north to I-10, SR-CA-60 and CA-SR-91, enabling east-west connectivity, including the Port of Long Beach / Port of Los Angeles around 70 miles west. In the past few months, the Inland Empire region of California has seen a 20%-30% increase in rents as well as a construction pipeline that that cannot keep pace with demand. Other major tenants in the area include Amazon , Lowes , Home Depot , General Mills , and Walgreens .

"Markham Distribution Center is a welcome addition to our west coast portfolio," said Rich Weiss, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "The Inland Empire is a major west coast distribution hub with a strong labor pool and same-day delivery capabilities to nearly 22 million people between Los Angeles, San Diego, and all the cities in between."

"Adding strategically located west coast industrial assets is crucial to our growth strategy and ability to provide last mile distribution facilities in the major U.S. markets." said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

This is the 8th west coast acquisition Dalfen has purchased in the past 7 months.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

