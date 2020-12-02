Dalfen Industrial Expands East Dallas Footprint with Acquisition of Peachtree Distribution Center

Constructed in 2001, the property has the characteristics that make it an ideal e-commerce last mile distribution facility including 68 docks and ample car and trailer parking space. The property is 100% leased to three internationally recognized tenants – Dal-Tile Corp. , Parker-Hannafin Corp. and Bronco Orora .

The East Dallas/Mesquite industrial submarket is a longstanding transportation center and is home to one of Dallas-Fort Worth's major intermodal hubs for industrial development, attracting the undeniable attention of institutional investors and large-cap companies. "Adding Peachtree to our other two properties in the submarket (as well as one large property under development), Dalfen views this submarket as a perfect last mile location to service the rapidly growing north and east Dallas suburbs," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer for Dalfen.

"This acquisition is squarely within our strategy of focusing on infill in key markets," says company President and Chief Investment Officer, Sean Dalfen, continuing "Dallas/Fort Worth has one of the strongest industrial markets in the nation, and the East/Dallas Mesquite submarket is one of the best due to location, workforce, and proximity to major highways."

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates over 4.4 million square feet of last mile industrial assets in Texas and over 24 million square feet nationwide.

Dalfen Industrial, founded in Montreal, Canada, is one of the largest buyers of industrial real estate in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

