Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity adds eight new appointees to 2019-2020 Board of Directors

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity recently appointed eight new members to its 2019-2020 Board of Directors, adding even more diverse expertise to the organization's leadership team spanning a variety of industries and community sectors. Additionally, Dena Stroh, General Counsel and Ethics Officer for the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) and Habitat board member since 2013, was elected as the new Board Chair, replacing outgoing Chair Scott Wallace who has selflessly served the organization for seven years with one year remaining.

"These eight new individuals bring valuable insight to our board through their experience in the construction, financial services and startup and innovation sectors, to name a few," Dallas Habitat CEO Dave Crawford said. "I am confident with their help, and under the leadership of our newly elected Board Chair Dena Stroh, we are well-positioned to achieve our strategic goals to improve our community by putting families first and increasing access to affordable housing."

Dallas Habitat's 25-member Board serve four 2 – year terms and are responsible for providing governance and fiduciary oversight, while furthering the mission of the organization. The eight new board members include:

Steve Dillon , VP of Business Development, Balfour Beatty US, North Texas Buildings Operations

, VP of Business Development, Balfour Beatty US, North Texas Buildings Operations Craig J. Lewis , Founder and CEO, Gig Wage

, Founder and CEO, Gig Wage Clarisa Lindenmeyer , Founder and CEO, Proximity to Power

, Founder and CEO, Proximity to Power Heather L. Lorch , Independent Human Resources Management Consultant, Self Employed

, Independent Human Resources Management Consultant, Self Employed Steven J. Reed , Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Stonehollow Capital Partners

, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Stonehollow Capital Partners Kathryn G. (Kathy) Stricker , Program Manager, Texas Instruments

, Program Manager, Texas Instruments Dietmar (DiDi) Ultes , Global Finance Executive, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, Global Finance Executive, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Steve Westerheide , EVP, Operations and Compliance, Tolleson Private Bank

"We look forward to supporting the tremendous work of Dallas Habitat and working together with its leadership team and our community to enact transformative change that will positively affect Dallas for generations to come," Stroh said.

About Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Through affordable homeownership opportunities, financial education, advocacy, and neighborhood empowerment programs, Dallas Habitat transforms families, revitalizes neighborhoods, and is working together to build a better Dallas. Strategically bringing together public and private funding, community leadership and vision, and thousands of volunteers—we will break the cycle of poverty and transform our communities. Using affordable homeownership as an anchor for hope, change, and stability, Dallas Habitat has served more than 1,700 low-income families since 1986, resulting in an investment of approximately $179 million in more than 25 Dallas area neighborhoods. Learn more at dallasareahabitat.org.

