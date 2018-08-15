Dallas Attorney Brad Jackson Earns Spot on 2018 Texas Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorney Brad Jackson of the Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has earned his 15th consecutive selection among the state's best on the exclusive Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Jackson, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is recognized in the 2018 listing for his accomplishments in business litigation. His selection is based on nominations from other attorneys and an extensive editorial review conducted by Super Lawyers, a division of Thomson Reuters.

Last month, Mr. Jackson and fellow firm attorney Cheryl L. Mann successfully represented a group of business owners in a partnership dispute where their company's former president sought more than $1 million.

In a 15-page opinion, the 5th District Court of Appeals in Dallas affirmed an earlier summary judgment that Mr. Jackson won for the same clients, clearing them of allegations of breach of fiduciary duty, conspiracy, and misappropriation and conversion of corporate funds.

Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann successfully defended a group of seller and business broker clients in a lawsuit over the sale of an insurance agency. The plaintiffs sought more than $3 million but decided to dismiss their claims after only three days of trial. They also agreed to pay $200,000 to one of the firm's clients.

These are just two examples of the many types of cases Mr. Jackson handles for companies and individuals from all walks of life. He represents both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts throughout Texas and across the U.S.

In addition to serving as lead counsel in the firm's cases, Mr. Jackson also is regularly called on by other lawyers and out-of-state clients for his advice and legal expertise. He maintains strong working relationships with lawyers and judges in North Texas and beyond.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving high-stakes divorce litigation, serious personal injury and wrongful death.

