Dallas Attorney Meloney Perry Named Top-Rated in Texas for Insurance Coverage

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Dallas insurance defense attorney Meloney Perry of Perry Law has earned selection to the Texas Super Lawyers listing for her expertise in insurance coverage.

"Our mission is to develop relationships with our clients and peers to create a solution for the businesses we serve," said Ms. Perry. "We collaborate as a team, and we are grateful our legal industry peers recognize our hard work."

Thomson Reuters publishes the annual list in the November editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The rankings are compiled after a rigorous vetting process that begins with a statewide survey of lawyers, followed by a review from a blue-ribbon panel of the state's leading attorneys, and then final selection after an extensive editorial review. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Ms. Perry serves as the primary counsel for a national insurance firm and has extensive experience defending insurance companies and business owners in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado involved in insurance coverage disputes, bad-faith and class-action litigation.

Her expertise has led to individual accolades in The Best Lawyers in America listing for insurance law and insurance litigation, while Perry Law has received recognition in U.S. News – Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms.

As an author and presenter, Ms. Perry frequently conducts seminars that focus on insurance coverage issues and the law. In addition, she is active in the State Bar of Texas Insurance Law Section and has held leadership positions in professional organizations, including the State Bar of Texas Council of Chairs Committee.

Perry Law P.C. is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel as a women-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. Our group of attorneys invests in lasting relationships, takes time to understand your business, and makes you the priority. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.mperrylaw.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Perry Law P.C.