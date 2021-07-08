Dallas Attorneys Amy E. Davis and Amy M. Stewart Score Big Win for SIS, LLC, In Trial Involving Largest Microsoft AX Deal of Its Kind

There's no question the defendants acted in secret to deceive and double-cross SIS.

"SIS spent two years preparing and convincing APi that it was the right company to lead the project," said Davis. "Stoneridge stole the client by using information gained under a confidentiality agreement with SIS, circumventing them to engage directly with APi."

Davis and Stewart used technology and a cohesive, compelling trial theme to build the case for SIS. "There's no question the defendants acted in secret to deceive and double-cross SIS," said Stewart. "Stoneridge knew their skills were critical to the success of the project and waited for the project to start before engaging directly with APi. The trail of emails from Stonebridge tells the whole story."

"We could not be more proud of the case put on by our trial team," said SIS Partner Mark Kershteyn. "Amy Davis and Amy Stewart were always the most polished and prepared lawyers in the courtroom. They were in their element."

Stoneridge made $14 million in revenue, and $5.6 million in profit, representing the largest software implementation project of its kind in the construction industry. SIS holds that they are owed $5.6 million. The court will decide attorney fees, expenses and costs after August 4.

Amy E. Davis is a principal at Christiansen Davis, LLC , with broad trial experience, from securities litigation, defending and prosecuting securities fraud, non-compete and trade secret cases, to high-profile product liability cases.

Amy M. Stewart is a partner at Stewart Law Group , with experience representing Fortune 100 companies to startups in contract disputes, business torts, investigations, product liability, ERISA, employment and labor matters.

"Amy Stewart and I are both daughters of Marines, and we made a great team." said Davis. "We have different, but equally effective styles that, together, are unstoppable. We presented a great case, and achieved an excellent result."

