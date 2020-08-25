Dallas Attorneys from Caldwell Cassady & Curry Ranked Among Nation's Best

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is home to four seasoned attorneys who have been named in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Firm principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, Austin Curry, and Kevin Burgess all earned selection to Best Lawyers based on nominations from other attorneys who praised their work for clients in intellectual property litigation and patent litigation.

Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, and Mr. Curry were named in the annual guide to the nation's top attorneys for the fourth year in a row. Mr. Burgess has been selected to Best Lawyers for seven consecutive years.

Since last year's guide, all four attorneys earned repeat selections to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list among the state's best intellectual property litigators. Mr. Curry additionally was named as one of only six intellectual property lawyers in the country on Law360's annual Rising Stars list of the nation's top young attorneys.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry also was named to the Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame by the publishers of Texas Lawyer newspaper based on the firm's victories in five of the top intellectual property verdicts in the state. One of those was a 2016 jury award of $302 million the firm won on behalf of VirnetX Inc. in a patent infringement lawsuit against technology giant Apple Inc.

The verdict in favor of VirnetX was later entered as a $439.8 million judgment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. After unsuccessfully appealing to the U.S. District Court for the Federal Circuit, Apple responded with an appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation's highest appellate court denied Apple's motion earlier this year.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

