Dallas Bar Association Elects Sakina Rasheed Foster as a Board Director

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haynes and Boone, LLP Partner Sakina Rasheed Foster has been elected to the Dallas Bar Association (DBA) Board of Directors.



Foster is a partner in Haynes and Boone's Finance Practice Group in the Dallas office. Her practice is focused on the representation of financial institutions and borrowers in complex commercial loan transactions, as well as airlines and aviation matters.

She has been involved with the DBA for several years, serving as an advisory director, director at-large, and board advisor for the Minority Participation and Peer Assistance committees and the International Law Section. She also served as a co-chair of the 2017-2018 Equal Access to Justice Campaign benefiting the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program (DVAP). The campaign is the DBA's key annual project to raise funds to support providing pro bono legal aid to low-income Dallas County residents. She also served as the 2016 Secretary-Treasurer of the Board.

She is among six directors elected on Nov. 19 to serve a two-year term.



"I am honored and excited to continue serving the Dallas Bar Association in this role as a director," Foster said. "The DBA is an outstanding organization that focuses on serving the legal profession here in Dallas, and it does that, in part, by reaching out and supporting the larger Dallas community in countless ways. I am proud to have the opportunity to work with this board of excellent lawyers to further the DBA's mission."



Foster is a leader within the firm and within the North Texas community through her commitment to diversity, equality and civility. She has worked with the Orchid Giving Circle, the Equal Access to Justice Campaign, Texas Lawyers Assistance Program, and Dallas Asian American Bar Association.

In July, Texas Lawyer selected Foster for its 2018 "on the rise" list of lawyers under the age of 40 who have made their mark on the legal profession in Texas.

Foster has experience in advising banks, private equity firms, corporations and individuals in connection with senior and subordinated financing, including drafting documentation and negotiating deal points for syndicated and single bank loan facilities, asset-based lending, acquisition financings, real estate construction loans, mortgage warehouse lending and loans secured by unique collateral, such as mortgage servicing rights.

SOURCE Haynes and Boone, LLP

Related Links

http://www.haynesboone.com

