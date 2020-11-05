Dallas-based Bailey Brauer Honored Among Nation's Leading Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC has earned recognition among the nation's Best Law Firms for 2021 by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm was recognized based upon its commercial litigation and appellate work. The attorneys of Bailey Brauer regularly represent clients in complex tort and commercial cases in federal and state courts across the country.

Best Law Firms selection is based upon extensive client and attorney evaluations, followed by peer and editorial reviews. The full 2021 listing of Best Law Firms can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com. To be eligible for consideration, a firm must have a lawyer listed individually in the annual Best Lawyers in America guide.

Firm co-founders Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer were each recognized in the recently published 2021 edition. Mr. Bailey was honored for his commercial litigation and appellate work, and Mr. Brauer for commercial litigation.

Additionally this year, firm attorney Adam Bell was selected to the inaugural edition of Ones to Watch, Best Lawyers' guide to the top young attorneys in the country.

"This firm is focused on one thing, providing nimble, sophisticated representation for our clients," said Mr. Brauer. "Their success is our success."

That approach has led to multiple professional honors. In addition to the Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers in America recognition, the firm and its attorneys have been honored by Benchmark Litigation, Chambers USA, BTI Consulting Group, the National Law Journal, Texas Super Lawyers and D Magazine.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com.

