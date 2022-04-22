Dallas Based E-scooter company GOTRAX Partners with Trees For the Future (Trees.Org) for A More Sustainable Future

GOTRAX has pledged to plant 2 Trees for every electric scooter and e-bike purchased between Earth Day (April 22nd) and the end of the month.

GOTRAX has also made the discount code: Trees10 for 10% off select models of electric scooter (G4, XR Ultra, XR Elite, GMAX, GMAX Ultra, G Pro) or any e-bike. The discount is available from 4/22/2022 to 4/30/2022.



GOTRAX is showing their commitment to the environment and some of the world's most vulnerable communities by supporting nonprofit Trees for the Future (TREES) and their plans to plant more than 100 million trees with farmers across the globe, helping the organization reach over 1 billion million trees planted by 2030.



"Support from companies like GOTRAX is crucial in environmental restoration and protection," says Trees for the Future CEO Tim McLellan. "Thanks to our brand partners, we're reaching more farmers and planting more trees this year than ever before."



TREES trains farmers in agroforestry, teaching them to grow sustainable farming systems called Forest Gardens. The average one-acre Forest Garden is home to more than 4,000 trees and sequesters about 156 metric tons of carbon over 20 years. Forest Gardens restore the soil and natural biodiversity of the land while providing food and income opportunities to the farming family.



"It's easy to get overwhelmed by the state of our planet and the need for urgent action," says Trees for the Future Director of Programs Brandy Lellou. "But the good news is that Trees for the Future has a solution to some of our most pressing challenges and we have brand partners like GOTRAX dedicated to making lasting change possible."



GOTRAX™ is the largest manufacturer of e-rideables who specialize in solutions for daily commuting and transportation. GOTRAX was started in 2017 and is based in Dallas TX. GOTRAX - Motion that inspires!



