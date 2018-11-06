Dallas-based Ross IP Group Named to Best Law Firms List by National Publications

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The intellectual property and commercial litigation firm Ross IP Group PLLC has been recognized among the nation's Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm is listed in the top tiers for North Texas-area law firms in the areas of patent litigation (Tier 2) and intellectual property litigation (Tier 3) for the 2019 guide.

The selection to the Best Law Firms list is based on a rigorous process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, and reviews from other attorneys in the same practice areas. For this edition, more than 16,000 lawyers provided almost 1.2 million assessments, while some 12,000 clients and general counsel provided more than 100,000 evaluations.

"It's a great honor for a small firm such as ours to achieve this recognition from our clients and peers," says Steven E. Ross, the firm's managing partner. "We're proud that the personal attention and legal expertise we offer is so valued in this highly competitive and dynamic area of practice."

Firm attorney Anthony J. Magee has also been named among the best lawyers in the nation in the 2019 Edition of the prestigious publication The Best Lawyers in America® in the areas of Litigation-Intellectual Property and Litigation-Patent.

Ross IP Group is a full-service intellectual property law and commercial litigation firm with comprehensive legal and technical knowledge and skills, and a practical focus of each client's operational needs. With decades of combined experience representing clients ranging from individuals to large, Fortune 500 companies, the firm is ideally suited to handle virtually any intellectual property and business litigation matter.

