Dallas' Brooker Law Named Among Nation's Top Plaintiffs Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas plaintiffs law firm Brooker Law has earned selection on the annual Best Law Firms list based on work for clients in significant personal injury cases. The 2020 list is published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

Brooker Law is ranked as a Tier 1 firm in Dallas/Fort Worth for plaintiffs' personal injury litigation by Best Lawyers based on nominations from other area lawyers who handle the same types of cases.

Brooker Law was founded earlier this year by accomplished personal injury trial attorney Chip Brooker. Mr. Brooker has spent the majority of his legal career fighting on behalf of people in cases involving serious personal injury, wrongful death and other types of civil lawsuits.

Mr. Booker has been named in The Best Lawyers of America for three consecutive years, the annual Texas Super Lawyers list for the fifth years straight, and D Magazine's yearly listing of the Best Lawyers in Dallas since 2017. His selection to each exclusive list is based on his representation of clients in serious personal injury lawsuits.

"It is an honor to be named to the Best Law Firms list," Mr. Brooker says. "Our pledge to make clients' stories matter and justice for people who face the toughest times in their lives through no fault of their own."

Mr. Brooker recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the families of a child who was killed and another who was terribly injured after a Union Pacific train broadsided their school bus at a hazardous, unguarded railroad crossing in Athens, Texas, shortly before they were to be dropped off at home.

Brooker Law, PLLC, represents individuals and families nationwide in wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases involving trucking and transportation crashes, dangerous and defective products, explosions and burns, on-the-job injuries, sexual assault, and professional negligence among other claims. The firm has experience handling cases involving traumatic brain injuries, amputations, burns, and paralysis, including paraplegia and quadriplegia. Brooker Law also represents individuals and businesses in complex business disputes involving claims of fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference, and other business torts. Learn more at www.brookerlaw.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

SOURCE Brooker Law, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.brookerlaw.com

