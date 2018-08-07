Dallas County Community College District, a Network of Seven Colleges, Select YuJa for 5-Year Enterprise-Wide Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a new partnership with the Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD), a network of seven community colleges in Dallas County, Texas. The contract covers all seven independently accredited colleges including Brookhaven College, Cedar Valley College, Eastfield College, El Centro College, Mountain View College, North Lake College, Richland College, as well as a virtual campus, Dallas Colleges Online.

The agreement provides system-wide capabilities, including video management, lecture capture, live streaming, flipped classroom tools, video assignments, mobile video, and student and faculty recording. As the sole video provider supporting over 300+ technical degrees and nearly 125,000+ students, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was extensively reviewed by multiple stakeholders within DCCCD prior to selection.

According to DCCCD, "on September 4th, 2018, the DCCCD Board of Trustees approved the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as the sole provider for video streaming services within our District for the next five years. The decision was made after a competitive review process, including responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) from four major vendors."

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform is a leading higher-education video solution that integrates with the college system's existing Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS). "As a technology company providing video-at-scale solutions, our partnership with DCCCD and similar system-wide agreements demonstrates our leadership position in providing both highly-scalable and easy-to-use video solutions," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Inc.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate, delivering video experiences, including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in both Waterloo and Toronto.

About Dallas County Community College District

DCCCD is one of the largest community college systems in the state. Since 1965, we have served more than 3 million people. DCCCD provides leadership for seven colleges, five community education campuses, and a number of locations that support the district. Those colleges are: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland, plus its virtual campus, Dallas Colleges Online.

SOURCE YuJa Inc.