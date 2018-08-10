Dallas County Students to Be Protected by BusPatrol America Technology This Fall

LORTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new school year unfolds, BusPatrol is thrilled to announce that an agreement was reached with the Dissolution Committee for the Former Board of Dallas County Schools (DCS) on Aug. 10, 2018 that will allow BusPatrol's stop arm camera technology to help protect students in Dallas County as they travel to and from school this fall.

BusPatrol's technology is proven to reduce school bus stop arm violations by identifying vehicles that break the law by passing stopped school buses. It is used in communities across America to help keep children safe as they travel to and from school each day. The agreement with the Dissolution Committee will allow those independent school districts previously served by DCS to do the same by using the state-of-the-art technology on their buses.

"Our experience shows that 98 percent of drivers who receive a ticket for passing a stopped school bus do not receive a second," says Jean Souliere, BusPatrol CEO. "Our technology helps to not only prevent violations from happening, but also to bring awareness to the need for motorists to slow down and pay attention on the road. We are pleased to have come to an agreement that puts student safety first, and we look forward to helping Dallas County achieve these same goals."

BusPatrol owns the stop arm camera technology Intellectual Property that was previously owned by DCS and installed on buses across Dallas County. They are a new independently owned and operated company that is focused on highlighting and protecting student safety across the country. BusPatrol is not involved in the dissolution of DCS.

Media Contact:

David Poirier

Phone: 703.338.0208

Email: David.Poirier@BusPatrol.com

