Dallas Cowboys Rico Gathers Visits Union Gospel Mission Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Gospel Mission (UGM) Dallas welcomed Dallas Cowboys Tight End, Rico Gathers, on Monday following his official NFL debut against the Giants. Mr. Gathers gave back to his community by volunteering to serve food and speak to the men at UGM Dallas Calvert Place. Calvert Place Men's Shelter serves adult homeless men by offering meals, a bed, clothing, showers, a health clinic and daily chapel service to as many as 335 homeless men per night. Click here for photos

"Rico Gathers was humble and kind. He took the time to speak individually with the men, staff and volunteers while letting them snap pictures with him," stated Bruce Butler, CEO of Union Gospel Mission Dallas. "He encouraged the men to stay strong, keep their faith and never give up. He reminded them that we all make mistakes, but we can overcome through perseverance and continue to do great things in life."

Rico assured the gentleman that he would be a regular visitor and looked forward to seeing them again soon. Mr. Gathers, a basketball player for Baylor University, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

UGM Dallas provides volunteer opportunities for individuals or groups and will participating in the NT Giving Day on September 20, 2018. For more information on how you can give, visit http://bit.ly/2vXLleP. For more information on Union Gospel Mission Dallas, please visit www.ugmdallas.org.

About UGM Dallas

Established in 1949, Union Gospel Mission Dallas (the Mission) has been restoring lives through the word of Jesus Christ. This faith-based nonprofit organization supports individuals and families experiencing homelessness with shelter, food and clothing, as well as a Discipleship and recovery program, vocational job training and development, state-licensed child care services, medical care, transportation, substance abuse prevention, and transitional and permanent housing.

In 2017, the Mission assisted 4,331 individuals in Dallas County by providing more than 186,769 nights of shelter and serving 518,647 meals. These men, women and children represent the living, breathing embodiment of the grace of change, and the Mission is committed to doing everything possible to transform lives and end homelessness one person at a time.

