Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Welcomes Two New International Flights to Dublin and Munich

DFW AIRPORT, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport will fly nonstop to Dublin, Ireland and Munich, Germany, starting June 6, 2019, thanks to new service from American Airlines. With these flights, DFW Airport will provide its first ever nonstop service to Ireland, and its third daily nonstop flight to Germany.

"These new flights will advance DFW Airport's mission to bring more international passenger and cargo service to the Dallas Fort Worth region," said Sean Donohue, chief executive officer at DFW Airport. "DFW anticipates tremendous growth in the year ahead, and with nonstop service to Dublin and Munich we're offering two great new destinations, more travel choices, business connections and opportunities for tourism."

"We want to thank American Airlines, one of our city's largest employers, for adding to our repertoire of international flights out of DFW Airport, the fourth busiest airport in the nation," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. "These additional flights to Dublin and Munich add to our ongoing efforts to promote tourism, expand economic opportunities and foster business relationships."

"The new flights will help the Dallas Fort Worth region continue to build on the great business relationships we have with Germany and Ireland, which are already our 9th and 12th biggest trading partners," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. "These new flights are a testament to the strength of the Dallas Fort Worth business environment and an important economic gain for the region."

From Europe, customers can connect at DFW to more than 90 domestic destinations in the Midwest and western U.S., and more than 30 business and leisure markets throughout Canada and Latin America.

The launch of Dublin and Munich service in June 2019 will give DFW a total of 59 international destinations and 235 unique destinations. The new destinations will be DFW's eighth and ninth European cities served.

Since 2010, DFW Airport has added a total of 21 new international destinations.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

DFW Airport warmly welcomes more than 67 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. DFW Airport customers can choose among 176 domestic and 59 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

SOURCE DFW International Airport

