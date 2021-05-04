Dallas-Founded Company Creates First Smart Door Mat With Patented Design To Protect Your Home

Research shows that one shoe can carry up to 440,000 particles of disease-causing bacteria. With wellness at the top of mind in the midst of a global pandemic, Nebula Mat's patented design offers an effective and highly intuitive safety precaution for your home. The replaceable misting pods spray an EPA-registered solution that is safe for any type of shoe, while the Eco-friendly washable microfiber towels in the drying section absorb the excess solution.