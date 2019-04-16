Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend Tickets Sold Out

DALLAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets to the first-ever home market matches in Overwatch LeagueTM history have sold out. A maximum capacity crowd of 4,500 fans is expected each day at the Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend, with eight Overwatch League matches being played over two days at the Allen Event Center on April 27-28.

Hosted by the Dallas Fuel franchise, the Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend is the first of three Overwatch League homestands this season in local markets. Fans with tickets to the event will enjoy a festival-style atmosphere, featuring sponsor activations, a cosplay contest, Overwatch-themed photobooths, exclusive merchandise, and a rare live performance by electronic dance music artist Karma Fields. Tickets are also now on sale for the Official Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend After Party presented by GameStop.

Overwatch League fans from around the world can stream the matches from the Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend live on Twitch, the ESPN app, overwatchleague.com, the Overwatch League app, and select international streaming platforms. On Saturday, from 7-9 p.m. CDT ESPN2 will telecast an exclusive two-hour program, featuring a matchup between the Dallas Fuel and Los Angeles Valiant, as well as the Watchpoint post-match show. On Sunday, April 28, fans can watch the final two matches of the weekend—Seoul Dynasty vs. Los Angeles Valiant and a clash of in-state rivals, Dallas Fuel vs. Houston Outlaws—live on Disney XD from 3-7 p.m. CDT.

"We're excited to make history as Dallas hosts the first home game in Overwatch League history," said Dallas Fuel owner Mike Rufail. "Homestand Weekend is going to be a great show for fans in North Texas, as many of the world's top professional players will face off in eight live matches over two days. We're proud to share this experience with the fans in attendance and the entire community watching around the world."

Tickets to the Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend were sold via Ticketmaster and Fevo, an innovative mobile ticketing solution that lets you invite your friends or a group to sit together and pay separately for tickets, while also unlocking exclusive rewards or perks. At sellout capacity, the Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend will feature the largest crowd to ever spectate a live regular-season Overwatch League match.

"After witnessing the amazing fan and community reaction of playing the 2018 Grand Finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, we were excited to take the Overwatch League on the road again in 2019," said Nate Nanzer, commissioner of the Overwatch League. "We're thrilled that the Fuel are hosting the first-ever home-market matches. This historic event is a true benchmark on the path to full home and away schedules in 2020."

The Dallas Fuel will host a cosplay contest each day for ticketed event attendees. Fans can dress in their favorite Overwatch hero cosplay and enter at a dedicated cosplay station for a chance to win a Dallas Fuel signed player "big head" cutout, Dallas Fuel jersey, gear from CORSAIR, and a Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend swag pack. Entries will be voted on by popular cosplayers @bindismalls and @frostbitecosplay and the Fan.Guru website and app.

Following the last match each day, fans that purchased a Grandmasters upgrade package will have access to exclusive Overwatch League player autograph signings.

Tickets to the Official Dallas Fuel Homestand After Party presented by GameStop are now available for purchase via Fevo. The after party is open to fans 18+ and will be located at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Allen, next door to the Allen Event Center. Tickets are $20. Fans are not required to have purchased a ticket to the Dallas Fuel Homestand Weekend to purchase tickets to the official after party. A limited number of after party tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Karma Fields will play an exclusive set for fans prior to each Dallas Fuel match on Saturday and Sunday, as well as perform for attendees at the after party on Sunday evening. The popular electronic dance music artist combines the sensory experiences of music and projection mapping and the power of AI to deliver a one-of-a-kind performance experience.

For more information, visit dallasfuel.com.

About the Dallas Fuel

Dallas Fuel is one of 20 teams competing in the second season of the Overwatch League. The Dallas Fuel is owned and operated by Dallas-based esports organization Envy Gaming, Inc., one of the largest and most winning esports groups in the world. The internationally diverse Dallas Fuel roster consists of the best talent from around the globe, with players and coaches from eight different countries. The Dallas Fuel is the first team in Overwatch League history to host a home match in its home market. For more information on the Dallas Fuel, follow the team on Twitter @DallasFuel.

About Overwatch LeagueTM

The Overwatch League™ is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch® was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard's stable of twenty-two #1 games,1 Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (https://www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard, is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry's most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment's track record includes twenty-two #1 games[1] and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

[1] Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE, BLIZZARD, and BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT are trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

