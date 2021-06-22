Dallas Habitat Appoints Ten New Members to Its Board of Directors

Dawn Kahle, current Habitat Board Chair and Vice President of Communications for Children's Health, and Habitat board member since 2016 will also pass the gavel to Juan Suarez as incoming Habitat Board Chair. Beginning next month, Mr. Suarez, who currently serves as the Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel for Southwest Airlines, will begin leadership of Habitat's Board of Directors to help guide the organization into its next phase of strategic growth.

"The combined talents and experiences of our incoming board members in the finance, nonprofit, human resources, legal, and real estate sectors, to name a few, present new opportunities for Habitat to lead Dallas in affordable housing," Dallas Habitat CEO Dave Crawford said. "Following a challenging year for our community, the volunteer commitment of these individual's time and talents to our mission is especially meaningful. I am confident with their guidance, building on the strategy we've outlined under Dawn Kahle's leadership, we are well-positioned to accomplish our bold goals. Their service will be instrumental in transforming our community by providing financial education, affordable housing and policies that further equity across the DFW metroplex."



Dallas Habitat's 34-member Board of Directors serves four 2-year terms and are responsible for providing governance and fiduciary oversight while furthering the organization's mission. The ten new board members include:



Courtney Acarregui, Vice President Investment Specialist at J.P. Morgan Institutional Wealth Management, Ex Officio Member

Dawn Blair, Real Estate Manager at City of Dallas - Department of Aviation

Murphy Cheatham, Principal for MDC Global

Alan Cohen, President and CEO of Child Poverty Action Lab

Cristi Lockett, Chief People Officer for Pizza Hut - Yum! Brands

Stacy Marshall, President of Southeast Fort Worth, Inc.

Olga Martinez Hickman, PhD, Executive Director of Bachman Lake Together

Sean Tate, Managing Partner of Tate Legal Counsel, P.C.

Asheya L. Warren, CPSM, Principal and Founder of Praxis

, CPSM, Principal and Founder of Praxis Venezuela Williams, Area Human Resources Business Partner for Lowe's

"This last year has further highlighted the critical need for affordable housing here in Dallas. I am confident that our new board members will advance Dallas Habitat's mission to provide families with a safe, affordable place to live," said Habitat Board Chair, Dawn Kahle. "As we focus our five-year strategic plan around financial strength, growth and providing more pathways to homeownership, we are also placing the highest priority on equity for the communities and families Habitat serves. We expect our entire board to lead through this inclusive and equitable lens."

For additional information on Dallas Habitat, visit: https://dallasareahabitat.org

About Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Through affordable homeownership opportunities, financial education, advocacy, and neighborhood empowerment programs, Dallas Habitat transforms families, revitalizes neighborhoods, and is working together to build a better Dallas. Strategically bringing together public and private funding, community leadership and vision, and thousands of volunteers—we will break the cycle of poverty and transform our communities. Using affordable homeownership as an anchor for hope, change, and stability, Dallas Habitat has served more than 1,700 low-income families since 1986, resulting in an investment of approximately $179 million in more than 25 Dallas area neighborhoods. Learn more at dallasareahabitat.org .



SOURCE Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Related Links

http://dallasareahabitat.org

