Dallas Holocaust Museum Announces New Board Chair, Frank Risch, Eight New Board Members, and Two New Lifetime Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance has elected eight new members to the Board of Directors, two new Lifetime Directors, and a new Board Chair.

The new members will join the Board as the Museum moves closer to finishing construction on a new 55,000 square foot building in the West End Historic District of Downtown Dallas.

Frank Risch was elected Board Chair and began his tenure this year. His career with Exxon Mobil Corporation spanned nearly 40 years before he retired as the company's Vice President, Treasurer, and Principal Financial Officer. He has served with distinction on the boards of the Dallas Theater Center, Dallas CASA, Communities Foundation of Texas, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, and others.

"The coming year will be an exciting time to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Dallas Holocaust Museum with the support of these new Board members," said Risch. "We are privileged to serve during this pivotal time. The new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will be a great jewel for the city of Dallas and all of North Texas' families, schools, and visitors."

"We're very grateful for the tireless and indispensable contributions Board Members make to the Dallas Holocaust Museum and the 2019 opening of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum," said Mary Pat Higgins, Museum President and CEO. "We're also deeply honored to recognize the years of service provided by our Lifetime Directors. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

The Museum's new Board Members are:

Sara Garcia Duran, Esq.

Partner at Sidley Austin

Yana Mintskovsky

Served the Jewish Woman's Philanthropy Center and Levine Academy

Craig Glick

Partner at NGP

Lauren Leahy

Chief Legal Officer for Pizza Hut U.S.

Melissa Rubel

Former managing director of Bristol Plaza

Julia Wada

Group Vice President at Toyota Financial Services

Brian Williams, M.D.

Distinguished Dallas surgeon and professor

Chris Williams

Partner at Pricewaterhouse Coopers

The Museum's two new Lifetime Directors are:

Hylton Jonas

Ron Steinhart

About the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance

The Dallas Holocaust Museum's mission is to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. For more information, please visit DallasHolocaustMuseum.org.

SOURCE Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance

Related Links

http://www.dallasholocaustmuseum.org

