Dallas Law Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds New Associate Alex Waldrop

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has added Alex Waldrop as the firm's newest associate.

Mr. Waldrop joins the firm after working the past three years in the intellectual property department at an international law firm in Dallas.

"We are happy to welcome Alex to Caldwell Cassady & Curry," says name principal Brad Caldwell. "His track record in intellectual property cases makes him a great addition for our firm."

Mr. Waldrop represents clients across a variety of industries in intellectual property litigation matters. Additionally, he has experience preparing and prosecuting patents and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). His patent experience includes work for companies in the telecommunications, semiconductor, software, and computer networking industries, among others.

A magna cum laude graduate of Duke University School of Law, Mr. Waldrop was named a Merit Scholar in addition to earning the school's Intellectual Property and Technology Award. Prior to law school, he earned undergraduate degrees, summa cum laude, in both physics and mathematics at Texas A&M University.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

Related Links

www.caldwellcc.com

