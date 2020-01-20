Dallas Luxury Real Estate Brokerage Names New Leadership

Conlon was a multimillion dollar producer as an agent. As Allman visited with Conlon, she recognized a shared sense of values. Allie Beth is from a small West Texas town, Graham, where it never bothered her to walk barefoot to town. She didn't worry about money in a family that wasn't wealthy, but in her mind, there was plenty of room in her town and the world for everyone to succeed. Her father and mother both said "You can do anything - and you will."

Conlon is a fourth-generation Texan who was born and raised in the Park Cities. Along with his wife, Megan, he is raising two young daughters. He has deep respect for the Park Cities' neighborhood as a source of stability, education and an entrepreneurial spirit.

His grandfather was a legendary entrepreneur and his father has enhanced the tradition.

"Keith's grandparents and parents are among the finest people I've known - I was familiar with the lifelong recognition of their church commitments and civic leadership. So I've known Keith his entire life, and understand why he matches our firm's core values of trust and integrity and believes in our culture of sharing and caring as an agent family." Allie Beth added, "a leader is a good person who attracts good people and knows how to hold them together."

Conlon moved into his first leadership role as sales manager, always watchful for ways to simplify the sales process while strengthening the importance of relationship - with both clients and colleagues. After two years, he earned the title of general manager of the strongest luxury brand in Dallas.

Since then, Allie Beth Allman & Associates has achieved record sales of over $2 billion in the last two years, added offices in Southlake and Lakewood and grown to over 400 agents. Conlon is known for his engagement with agents. "I try to boost the self-esteem of agents, no matter their experience or productivity. If people believe in themselves, it is amazing what they can accomplish." Conlon believes in consistency as the key to a successful marketing strategy, doing something every day to grow agents' business.

Allman had a lot to overcome in building a business. She started the company in 1985, during an economic recession, and waded through complicated negotiations during a time when lenders weren't lending. After selling her firm in 1995 she restarted again in 2004 and pulled the company through the recession in the 2000s.

Allman's legendary career includes the largest single residential sale in Dallas and Texas history, and also the second largest. Her high-profile client list ranges from presidents to professional athletes.

Conlon commented, "it's an honor to be named president of sales for Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Allie Beth and Pierce Allman are two of the strongest people I know. Just like my grandfather, Gil Thomas, 'their word is their bond.'"

He added "it's really fun to work with someone with Allie Beth's reputation and legacy of leadership. And to be part of the winning team of Warren Buffett's Home Services of America, Allie Beth Allman & Associates and the strongest group of real estate professionals in Dallas."

Allie Beth Allman & Associates was founded in 2003, a new entity for the residential real estate firm founded by Allie Beth Allman in 1985. Allie Beth Allman & Associates has three offices and more than 400 agents serving the Dallas metro area. Regarded as the luxury leader, the majority of the firm's exclusive listings are in established neighborhoods - Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, Turtle Creek, Uptown, Lakewood, Southlake, Westlake and more. Visit alliebeth.com for more information.

