Dallas Morning News Recognizes Simpli.fi Among its Top 100 Places to Work 2018

FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the programmatic advertising platform built for the scale of localization and personalization, announced today that it was ranked sixth in the Medium-Size Business category by Dallas Morning News as one of the Top 100 Places to Work in Dallas Ft. Worth. This is the third year in a row Simpli.fi has had the honor of being recognized as a top place to work. Simpli.fi and the other companies included on the list were celebrated in the Top 100 Places to Work 2018 special publication inserted in the Dallas Morning News on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Simpli.fi was recognized for their excellence in company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility and diversity. Simpli.fi is dedicated to empowering employees and fostering creativity. By following an open-door policy across the entire company, Simpli.fi employees are encouraged to share ideas, solve problems and get advice from their peers and the leadership team. Each employee has the opportunity to impact change and further innovation, all while having fun.

"We're thrilled to be named one of the Top 100 Places to Work by Dallas Morning News," said CEO Frost Prioleau. "Attracting and retaining the best team in our industry has been a critical part of Simpli.fi's success and will continue to be key as we go forward. We're very fortunate to have the great team that we do and hope that we are able to give back to our employees in ways that show how important they are to us."

Simpli.fi stays committed to supporting employee growth. Trust and business acumen are some of the cornerstones in building this type of work culture. Additionally, in an effort to foster relationship building efforts amongst teammates, Simpli.fi is proud to support and partner with numerous philanthropic organizations in the Fort Worth community, including the Como Community Center and the Fort Worth STAR Program.

Founded in 2010, Fort Worth-based Simpli.fi is focused on bringing the power and effectiveness of programmatic advertising to local marketers, including media companies selling to local businesses and multi-location brands and their agencies. The company now has more than 250 employees and runs more than 90,000 concurrent programmatic ad campaigns daily on its platform. In 2017, the company was named #21 on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America and among the top 50 Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in localized programmatic advertising. Simpli.fi works with the largest buyers of localized advertising, including brands, agencies, local media groups, networks and trading desks. These companies utilize Simpli.fi to localize ad targeting and content, to deliver performance on high volumes of localized campaigns, and to provide deep insights on their dynamic audiences.

