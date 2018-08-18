Dallas Morning News Story Hurts Families of Fallen Officers

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of the personal attack on me, Sgt. Demetrick Pennie, and the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation and Texas Fallen Officer Foundation, as written by Naomi Martin of The Dallas Morning News, which bares several racial undertones referencing to my upbringing in the ghettos of Houston, Texas and my political views as a Conservative Republican, I felt that it was to necessary to release the following statement:

"The Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation and the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation are two independent 501 (c) 3 organizations – both designed with a central mission of supporting the families of 'fallen' officers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and throughout the State of Texas, respectively. Both foundations are controlled by their own independent governing Boards, which embrace the central focus of providing immediate support to the families of 'fallen' officers in the initial aftermath of a tragedy and providing continued support in the form of: social gatherings, financial assistance, comfort and advocacy long after other forms of support have ended elsewhere.

"Over the years, I have garnered the trust of police families across the nation based on my supportive efforts. As a nationally-recognized law enforcement advocate, I have always represented the 'best' interest of fallen officers and their families in every decision made. Unfortunately, The Dallas Morning News story has distorted my efforts, as well as the organizations' mission, focus and objectives for the purposes of attacking my character, integrity and background. The Dallas Morning News story was saturated with half-truths and misrepresentations about the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation and Texas Fallen Officer Foundations, which to this end will only serve to hinder and detract from the foundation's abilities to acquire future donations in an effort to provide support and resources to police families and survivors.





"For the full story behind the motivation for the left leaning Dallas Morning News' defamatory political hit piece to harm me and our foundation, go to www.sgtpennie.com."

For any media commentary or interviews about this issue, contact: Sgt. Demetrick Pennie, 214-733-7897; info@sgtpennie.com.

SOURCE Sgt. Demetrick Pennie

Related Links

http://www.sgtpennie.com

