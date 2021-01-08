Dallas National Security Attorney Nick Oberheiden Representing Individuals Involved in the Capitol Building Breach

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden P.C., a national security and federal defense law firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has announced that founding attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden is representing several individuals who entered the Capitol building during the Electoral College certification on January 6, 2021. For example, Dr. Oberheiden represents one of the individuals reported to being in direct proximity to Ashli Babbitt the moment she was fatally shot.

The individuals who entered the Capital Building have been labeled as domestic terrorists by some media outlets; and, if this characterization is carried forward, any criminal cases could carry charges with national security implications. Furthermore, as Mr. Oberheiden explains, the simple fact that individuals were able to enter the Capitol building without authorization and by overwhelming the local police forces might raise significant national security concerns as well.

"The events that transpired at the Capitol building on January 6 were shocking, unprecedented, and they exposed critical shortcomings in the physical security preparation at the Capitol," says Mr. Oberheiden. "The fact that individuals were able to infiltrate the Capitol building while Congress was in session—and even access individual Representatives' and Senators' offices—clearly raises fundamental national security concerns. Following the nationwide request by the FBI, anyone who entered the Capitol without authorization should expeditiously discuss an early and voluntary law enforcement cooperation with a qualified attorney."

Dr. Oberheiden focuses his legal practice in the areas of national security and federal criminal defense. With more than a decade of experience, he has represented elected and appointed public officials, candidates for public office, licensed professionals, business owners, and other individuals and businesses in high-stakes federal matters. This includes investigations and prosecutions involving the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and numerous other federal agencies. Dr. Oberheiden is licensed to practice in Washington D.C. and more than 30 federal jurisdictions across the country. His work has been featured by media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Bloomberg, NBC, CNBC, and Fox News.

The firm will make more information available as the case moves forward. Dr. Oberheiden can be reached by phone at 469-587-6703 and by email at [email protected].

