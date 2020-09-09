Dallas Researcher Edward T. Rincón Pens New Book Highlighting Need to Include More Multicultural Audiences in Research, Outreach

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation navigates its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice protests, and the 2020 Census, Edward T. Rincón, Ph.D., a veteran Dallas researcher, is urging companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and academics to adapt their research practices to improve the quality of data collected for multicultural participants.



The U.S. population has experienced a dramatic demographic transformation with the increased presence of multicultural persons – including Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians – challenging a research industry that has failed to keep pace with their linguistic and cultural nuances.

This growing disconnect between the research industry and the U.S. multicultural population is a key factor in the declining survey response rates and misleading conclusions related to programs and policies that impact the quality of life for multicultural populations. Industry practices that reinforce this trend include:

Minimal support in languages other than English;

The use of small sample sizes that prohibit reliable analyses; aggregation of ethnically distinct groups that obscure key ethnic differences;

Overlooking the needs of persons with visual, hearing, and reading impairments; and,

A lack of knowledge of multicultural communities can be traced to the failure of academic institutions to prepare their graduates.

Rincón, president of Rincón & Associates, identifies methodological problems in high-stakes studies that include multicultural persons and offers practical solutions in his newly released book "The Culture of Research, Insights from a 45-year practice in the design and execution of multicultural research" (Writer's Marq LLC, 2020). Dr. Rincón has taught research methods at several North Texas universities and worked with hundreds of corporate, government, and social organizations.

"With an estimated multicultural population of 121 million in the U.S., it's more important than ever that anyone doing research takes the time to do it right – that means making sure the research is well-designed and includes as many diverse voices as possible," Rincón said. "Research practitioners have to expand their knowledge and practices beyond the traditional models that they learned in college research courses."

Unlike other research methods books, Rincón draws off his vast experience using a forensic analytics approach to detect and document the methodological errors that are often made in surveys and other measurement systems that include multicultural populations. The book has useful charts, graphics, data, and case studies that illustrate practices that produce misleading results.

Pepper Miller, nationally recognized African-American market researcher, author, and speaker, said, "[Ed] offers dozens of practical examples from his 40+ years of experience in multicultural research and reliable resources that will undoubtedly help readers conduct relevant market research studies with the 'New America' while delivering effective outcomes for brands and organizations."

Rincon explained, "One of the major goals of this book is to raise the standards in multicultural research. My interest is in discussing specific problems and challenges in multicultural research that traditional textbooks and classes are likely to overlook."

