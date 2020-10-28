Dallas Securities Law Veteran David Clouston Named Among Best in Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from across Texas have named Dallas securities law veteran David Clouston of Sessions Fishman Nathan & Israel as one of the best in the state on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list. Earlier this year, Mr. Clouston claimed his 5th consecutive selection on the yearly list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine.

The exclusive 2020 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters is based on nominations from other lawyers and a strict editorial review. Mr. Clouston's earned his 12th consecutive Super Lawyers appearance based on his long track record in securities litigation. Similarly, the D Magazine honor is based on nominations from Dallas-area attorneys and a review conducted by the publication's editors.

With nearly three decades of legal experience, Mr. Clouston is consistently called on for his expertise in securities law matters, commercial litigation, and employment disputes in state and federal courts throughout Texas and across the nation.

Clients rely on Mr. Clouston for:

Critical litigation avoidance strategies;

Thoughtful resolutions to contentious customer disputes and lawsuits;

Effective solutions for employment and corporate governance issues;

Experienced counsel in products liability claims; and

Hard-nosed representation in business litigation.

Mr. Clouston has spent his entire career representing individual business owners, public and private companies, and corporate boards in a variety of cases. His clients include brokerage firms; oil, gas, and chemical companies; manufacturers and distributors; real estate brokers and agents; and wholesale and retail businesses.

He additionally provides clients with extensive experience assisting clients in matters before the Texas State Securities Board, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mr. Clouston is a graduate of Baylor Law School and North Dakota State University. He has served as an adjunct professor and mock trial coach for the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law Trial Advocacy Program.

