Dallas Startup Week Projected to Connect 10,000 Entrepreneurs and Change-Makers

DALLAS, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year Dallas Startup Week (DSW19), powered by Capital One, returns to Downtown Dallas April 1-5th to impact and mobilize 10,000 North Texas entrepreneurs and change-makers. The FREE, five-day event, organized by The Dallas Entrepreneur Center (The DEC) and more than 100 industry leaders and volunteers, is recognized as the largest event that drives entrepreneurial success, economic impact and innovation in Dallas Fort-Worth.

Dallas Startup Week Dallas Startup Week

"Capital One is proud to partner with The DEC to support Dallas Startup Week, elevating our region as a hub for innovation," said Sanjiv Yajnik, President, Financial Services at Capital One. "This year Capital One is hosting the first-ever Corporate Startup Innovation Summit, bringing together local entrepreneurs and corporations for a day of learning, inspiration and collaboration."

DSW19 will feature more than 150 sessions across 16 categories, a series of special events including the return of the annual State of Entrepreneurship along with headline speakers Mark Cuban, Craig Hall, Mayor Mike Rawlings, Michael Sorrel, Jennifer Sampson and Kara Swisher over the five-day period.

New to DSW19 is Disrupt Dallas, the Women of Innovation Summit and the Corporate Startup Innovation Summit.

"I'm excited to be part of Dallas Startup Week. Dallas is a great place to start and run a business and there is no better time than the present for us to take things to the next level," said Mark Cuban.

This year is dedicated to connecting and uniting startups, founders, corporate and social innovators, investors and community leaders. "It is through these collisions that we unlock the collective power of our corporate landscape and boost the visibility of our startup ecosystem," says Alyce Alston, CEO of The DEC. "This will further position our region as the preeminent hub for driving innovation and defining the future of our economy."

Event Highlights:

Women of Innovation Summit exists to recognize, encourage and advance female leaders who have the courage and passion to transform their ideas and ambitions into a reality.

Featuring a dynamic group of leading visionaries, the Women of Innovation Summit will celebrate, inspire and connect change-makers across markets and industries to provide all women with greater insights and knowledge into the trends and possibilities of the future.

The Women of Innovation Summit will mark the launch of this momentum-building initiative and challenge female leaders to reimagine our organizations, communities and our future.

Corporate Startup Innovation Summit leverages and unites the breadth and diversity of DFW's corporations and dynamic startup ecosystem.

The Summit will mobilize these groups by featuring DFW's best and brightest innovators who will share how their companies are shaping our future -- resulting in new ideas, business models, investment trends, connections and opportunities for business growth and acceleration.

Disrupt Dallas celebrates the champions that are disrupting the diversity pipeline, entrepreneurial market and landscape as well as providing expert education and programming for minority entrepreneurs.

Basecamp will serve as the hub and epicenter for Dallas Startup Week. In partnership with HPI Commercial Real Estate, LLC, Basecamp returns to Ross Tower located at 500 N. Akard St.

Register here for DSW19 and to receive weekly updates on new headline speakers, programs, and events. For more information, visit dallasstartupweek.com .

DALLAS STARTUP WEEK

Dallas Startup Week impacts and mobilizes over 10,000 North Texas entrepreneurs and change-makers. The free, five-day event is organized by The DEC Network and over 100 community leaders and volunteers. For more information visit dallasstartupweek.com .

THE DEC NETWORK

The DEC Network is a 501c3 non-profit organization driving innovation and economic impact by helping entrepreneurs start, build and grow their businesses. With a number of innovation hubs across DFW, we provide expert education, access to knowledgeable mentors, and a vibrant community of like-minded entrepreneurs. We accelerate founder success through connections and collaboration from our work with investors, corporations, and public institutions. Since 2013, we have attracted more than 125,000 visitors, hosted over 2,000 educational events and worked with over 200 partner organizations. For more information, visit thedec.co.

Media Contact:

Michelle Lamont

214-228-9135

210626@email4pr.com

SOURCE Dallas Startup Week

Related Links

http://dallasstartupweek.com

