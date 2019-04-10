Dallas To Host The JPMA Show: Built for Baby in 2020

MT. LAUREL, N.J., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) has announced The JPMA Show: Built for Baby, its annual trade and consumer show, will be held in Dallas on April 1-4, 2020.

"The support we have continued to receive from the industry on the annual JPMA Show: Built for Baby has been incredible. We are excited to bring that momentum to Dallas in 2020," said JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti. "To date, we have hosted the show on the West Coast, in the Northeast and in the Southeast so we are looking forward bringing it to the Southwest for the first time and showcasing all The JPMA Show has to offer both the industry and new and expecting parents in Dallas and it's surrounding markets next year."

The JPMA Show: Built for Baby is the only combined baby and children's product conference, trade show and consumer baby show in North America. The four-day event brings the industry together to showcase and launch the newest innovation in baby products, collaborate on product quality and safety advancements, participate in educational opportunities, connect with peers and see new products. The show culminates in the largest consumer baby show in the country, giving participants a unique opportunity to engage parents at a level not offered by other shows.

For more information on the 2020 show continue to check http://jpmashow.org/

ABOUT JPMA

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We do this by:

Advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement;

Supporting a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion;

And by acting as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.

JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America.

To find out more about JPMA, our certification program and products certified, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit https://www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.

SOURCE Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association