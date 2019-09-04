Dallas Trial Attorneys Charla Aldous, Brent Walker Named to Texas Super Lawyers 2019

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have had a busy year. Beginning with a three-month period during which they successfully tried three high-profile civil claims and recovered $25M, $37.6M, and $32M, respectively, for their clients, the Aldous \ Walker Partners have also taken on the Catholic Church in a sexual abuse lawsuit against Jesuit Preparatory School of Dallas and several Texas Dioceses.

Though their caseload alone may speak to their experience and skills, so too do the many awards and accolades they've earned. That includes their latest: selection to the 2019 list of Texas Super Lawyers – and, for Attorney Charla Aldous, the added distinction of being named to Texas Super Lawyers Top 100.

Attorneys Named to Super Lawyers, Charla Aldous Named to Top 100

Super Lawyers is one of the legal industry's most trusted and recognizable publications. Known for its eponymous Super Lawyers listings, the legal publisher compiles an annual guide recognizing the profession's most accomplished and acclaimed practitioners.

With a proprietary selection process based on nominations, third-party peer reviews, and independent evaluations, earning a spot on the list of Super Lawyers is an achievement only 5% of attorneys ever achieve. Super Lawyers' most sought-after accolade – selection to its "Top" lists – is an even more exclusive honor earned by attorneys who scored the highest point totals during the selection process.

Charla Aldous – Charla Aldous has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2003. Known for her extensive legal knowledge and skill as a proven litigator, Aldous has tried and won numerous multi-million dollar civil claims ranging from auto and truck accidents to complex product liability, medical malpractice sexual assault, and wrongful death lawsuits. In addition to earning her 16 th inclusion in Super Lawyers , Aldous was also named to the publication's 2019 Top 100: Texas Super Lawyers ; a distinction placing her among the best of the best.

– has been named to the list every year since 2003. Known for her extensive legal knowledge and skill as a proven litigator, Aldous has tried and won numerous multi-million dollar civil claims ranging from auto and truck accidents to complex product liability, medical malpractice sexual assault, and wrongful death lawsuits. In addition to earning her 16 inclusion in , Aldous was also named to the publication's 2019 Top 100: ; a distinction placing her among the best of the best. Brent Walker – Brent Walker has been named to Texas Super Lawyers each year since 2013. Prior to that, he was named to the Texas Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars (reserved for top young and up-and-coming attorneys) on six separate occasions. Brent, along with Partner Charla Aldous, was also named to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, and D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas .

Recognition by Super Lawyers has become one of the legal profession's most prestigious achievements, and the listings to which Aldous and Walker are included are designed to serve as a trusted resource for consumers in search of proven trial lawyers who've earned the respect and esteem of their peers. With two Partners consistently named to Super Lawyers, Aldous \ Walker's many successes, and many satisfied clients, come as no surprise.

Aldous \ Walker is a Dallas-based civil trial law firm that's earned national recognition for its work in a number of high-profile, high-stakes, and landmark cases. From preventable injuries arising from negligence, product defects, and malpractice to civil claims over sexual assault and abuse, the firm's legal team has proven itself adept in handling complex and contested claims against powerful corporate entities and insurance carriers. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com.

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker

Related Links

https://www.aldouslaw.com

