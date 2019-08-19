Dallas Trial Lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky Makes Lawdragon 500 List of Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky of Rasansky Law Firm in Dallas has been recognized as one of the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in the country for 2019 by the legal media guide Lawdragon.

Each year, the Lawdragon 500 guide honors the best of the U.S. plaintiff bar. For more than 25 years, Mr. Rasansky has aggressively fought for the best possible outcomes for his clients across the country. He has pursued justice for those victimized by vehicle crashes; medical malpractice, including children who have suffered catastrophic birth injuries; defective products; and nursing home neglect.

As a leader, Mr. Rasansky has mentored his accomplished legal team at the Rasansky Law Firm to become one of the most prestigious personal injury law firms in the country. The hallmark of his approach is the time he puts into understanding his clients' needs.

"It's an honor to be among this esteemed group of plaintiff consumer lawyers," said Mr. Rasansky. "Our whole team works hard every day to deliver an unmatched level of personal attention to holding accountable those responsible for our clients' pain and suffering. Doing what is right for them is what drives my passion for the law."

Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers' list is developed by researching top verdicts and settlements and through interviews conducted with other attorneys nationwide. These lawyers recommend those peers who they admire and would hire in a personal legal matter.

