Dallas Trial Lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky Named Among Nation's Top Personal Injury Attorneys

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky of Dallas-based Rasansky Law Firm has been recognized among the top plaintiffs' personal injury litigation attorneys by The Best Lawyers in America legal guide.

"My practice has always focused on working to secure justice for my clients," said Mr. Rasansky. "Those who suffer a significant injury because of the negligent acts of others are already experiencing tremendous pain and disruption in their lives. I will do everything in my power to secure a positive legal outcome so that they can move forward."

Mr. Rasansky earned additional recognition for his medical malpractice work on behalf of plaintiffs in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers, the oldest and among the most respected legal guides in the United States.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Rasansky has successfully represented clients across the country against some of the world's largest insurance companies and businesses. Known for his aggressive, creative approach to litigation, he has earned a reputation among the leading personal injury attorneys in the country, focusing on catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, including those involving vehicle crashes, medical malpractice, birth injuries and defective products.

In addition to Best Lawyers, his work on behalf of plaintiffs has been recognized in the annual D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas listing. He has also earned selection among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, an honor determined through research of top verdicts and settlements combined with attorney surveys in which respondents are asked whose work they admire and who they would hire in a personal legal matter.

