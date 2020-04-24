Dallas Trial Lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky Named to Lawdragon 500 List of Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky of Rasansky Law Firm in Dallas has been named one of the 500 leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in the country for 2020 by the legal media guide Lawdragon.

In his nearly 30 years as a trial lawyer, Mr. Rasansky has successfully represented clients across the country in a wide range of catastrophic personal industry and wrongful death cases, including those impacted by vehicle crashes, medical malpractice, birth injuries and defective products. His aggressive approach to litigation has helped solidify his reputation among the leading personal injury attorneys in the country.

"Each and every day, the team at our firm helps clients through incredibly difficult times," said Mr. Rasansky. "It is important for us to work as hard as we can to not only get our clients the justice they deserve, but also to make a positive impact on their lives."

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is determined through research of top verdicts and settlements combined with interviews conducted with other attorneys nationwide. In these surveys, lawyers are asked whose work they admire and would hire in a personal legal matter.

In addition to his Lawdragon selection, Mr. Rasansky was recently named among D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas. Selection to the prestigious listing is based upon peer nominations. Finalists are selected after review by a blue-ribbon panel and the magazine's editorial staff.

About Rasansky Law Firm

The Rasansky Law Firm has built a national reputation for excellence by providing quality representation and the highest level of personal service with an award-winning team of experienced attorneys. The Rasansky Law Firm is committed to making a difference in their clients' lives and improving the safety of our community at large.

