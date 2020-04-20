Dallas Trial Lawyers Charla Aldous, Brent Walker Make Lawdragon Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

DALLAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charla Aldous and Brent Walker, Partners at the Dallas-based trial law firm of Aldous \ Walker LLP, have staked their claim on representing the injured, the wronged, and those who need unwavering advocacy when facing off against corporations that all too often put profits over people.

During their time in practice, both Partners have excelled in helping plaintiffs level the playing field with corporate powers, and they've been widely recognized for their record of success.

Their latest recognition: selection to the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in America guide.

A Reference Guide to The Nation's Leading Lawyers

Lawdragon has become a trusted resource for consumers nationwide, publishing annual guides which feature carefully vetted and verifiably proven professionals.

Lawdragon's Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide – compiled based on nominations, peer review, and independent research – is the product of the publication's efforts to recognize attorneys who've excelled at helping people in need.

As a Civil Trial Team focused on fighting for clients with complex civil injury, wrongful death, product liability, and sexual abuse and assault claims – among other civil torts – Aldous and Walker have each solidified their spots among the country's best. In December, Aldous was additionally selected to join Lawdragon's Legends List – which includes elite members the likes of SCOTUS Justices Elena Kagan and Samuel Alito.

Texas Trial Attorneys. Passionate Advocates.

During a time of global crisis, Attorneys Charla Aldous and Brent Walker are a reassuring reminder of the power of passionate advocacy. We know, in light of all the collaborative efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, that systems of support are critical to accomplishing great feats. Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers like Aldous and Walker are well attuned to that ideal.

As Partners of Aldous \ Walker, both attorneys have secured impressive recoveries in complex claims – many against large corporations, insurance companies, and defendants who do all they can to escape liability. For plaintiffs, Aldous and Walker serve as both legal team and support system, providing guidance through difficult times, and experienced counsel for complex legal claims.

In the past year alone, Aldous and Walker have led the firm in securing a number of high-profile recoveries, as well as numerous well-earned recognitions of their own, including:

$37M recovered against Honda for a client paralyzed due to a defective seat belt design;

recovered against Honda for a client paralyzed due to a defective seat belt design; A $32M verdict from a Denton County jury for a high school sexual assault victim;

verdict from a jury for a high school sexual assault victim; A $20M verdict in Dallas County over a fatal Greyhound bus accident;

verdict in over a fatal Greyhound bus accident; The firm's Tier 1 Best Law Firms Ranking by U.S. News – Best Lawyers;

Both attorneys being named to Texas Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America®;

You can find more information about Charla Aldous and Brent Walker at www.aldouslaw.com.

