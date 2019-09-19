Dallas White Crime Defense Lawyer Broden & Mickelsen Provide Answers to Pressing Questions on White Collar Crime Law

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas area white collar criminal defense attorneys, Broden & Mickelsen, have announced the release of two articles to their law firm's website blog. Broden & Mickelsen share their expertise on important legal topics, this time focusing on the penalties of filing false tax returns and a company's decision of whether to self-report a corporate crime.

"Tax fraud and tax evasions cost the United States hundreds of millions of dollars," stated Attorney Mick Mickelsen, white collar crimes lawyer at Broden & Mickelsen . "The IRS takes fraudulent tax returns very seriously, and penalties can be severe and include prison time."

In their blog " 5 Things Everyone Should Know About Tax Fraud & Tax Evasion ," Broden & Mickelsen explains that the IRS isn't interested in putting every person who commits a tax crime in prison, however, there are situations where it is a possibility, stressing the importance of working with an attorney if you're under investigation by the IRS.

Broden & Mickelsen also touches on corporate crimes in the new blog titled, " Should You Self Report a Corporate Crime? ".

"In the realm of white-collar crimes, we often speak with individuals who are uncertain of their legal and ethical responsibilities to report corporate crimes," Mickelsen added. "Deciding to self-report a crime requires a giant leap of faith, and we're here to guide our clients in this decision."

If you're in need of legal counsel regarding any type of white-collar crime case, Broden & Mickelsen encourage you to contact them directly to discuss your options. Broden & Mickelsen serve the Dallas area, specializing in white-collar and appellate law.

Broden & Mickelsen are a team of leading criminal defense attorneys representing State and Federal Cases. With more than 50 years of combined experience in criminal and appellate law, Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen have earned multiple accolades and awards, including the Thomson Reuter's Texas Super Lawyer every year for more than a decade. For more information, contact the office of Broden & Mickelsen in Dallas at 214-720-9552

