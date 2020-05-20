Dalmac Energy Goes on the Auction Block

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners, LLC, Maynards Industries Ltd. and GD Auctions and Appraisals, today announced that the firms will conduct a live virtual public auction of the assets of Dalmac Energy on June 3, 2020. Items available for auction include Dalmac's entire fleet of oilfield services trucks and trailers, as well as remaining inventory, parts and tools from its service garages located at sites throughout Alberta, Canada.

Dalmac has ceased operations after serving the energy sector for over 50 years, resulting in the sale of its assets through a court ordered receivership. On April 23, 2020, the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted an Order approving the sale of Dalmac's assets to be sold at auction by GA Global Partners, Maynards Industries and GD Auctions and Appraisals.

Equipment for sale includes heavy-duty trucks, tank trailers, flat deck trailers, skid steer loaders, and liquid storage tanks from such major brands as Kenworth, Western Star, Freightliner and Peterbilt. Dalmac's fleet features a variety of tanker, combo vacuum, pressure and steam, and boom trucks, as well as B-train, tanker, high-boy and scissor neck trailers.

"The unfortunate challenges faced by the energy industry as a result of the current economic environment has resulted in this quality fleet becoming available for sale by auction," said Jeff Tanenbaum, President of GA Global Partners. "In light of varying COVID-19 related restrictions, we are enthused to be able to conduct the auction virtually, allowing bidders to participate entirely online, while having the benefit of seeing and interacting directly with a real time auctioneer."

"Delivering exceptional results for our client in a manner that is also safe and effective for our buyers is a top priority for us," added Mickey Spencer, President of GD Auctions & Appraisals.

The live virtual webcast auction will take place on June 3, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. MDT. Only online bids will be accepted. Physical inspections will be held by appointment only in Edson, Fox Creek and Warburg and may be scheduled by contacting Mickey Spencer at [email protected] or (780) 499-0779. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed during inspections and pick-ups.

Interested bidders can pre-register and view auction details at www.gaauction.com, www.maynards.com, and www.gdauctions.com.

About GA Global Partners

For 40 years, GA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company.

About Maynards Industries Ltd.

Maynards was founded in 1902 and has grown to become one of the preeminent liquidation, auction and appraisal companies in North America. The company operates from five permanent locations in North America, Europe, and Japan. Maynard's expertise covers all aspects of sale transactions from consignment, transportation logistics, sale management, asset tracking, financial reporting, payment and final reconciliation. Maynards' core business is the liquidation and auction of industrial and retail assets in a variety of sectors throughout North America and the provision of appraisal services primarily on industrial equipment. The company also operates a Fine Arts & Antiques division in Vancouver, BC.

About GD Auctions and Appraisals

GD Auctions & Appraisals has over 40 years of multi-generations hands-on Auction, Liquidation, & Appraisal industry experience on our team. Our approach to coming up with solutions customized to our clients' needs is simple: we leverage our team's experience and combine that with industry leading technology to provide our customers with a level of service that is unparalleled in the industry.

