Dalrada Financial Adds Robbe to Board of Directors

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO), furthered its growth strategy by recently adding accomplished attorney and businessman, Fletcher Robbe, to its Board of Directors.

Robbe brings nearly 50 years of global business and financial acumen to Dalrada and his legal experience includes work with domestic and international public and private corporations in many different sectors including investment banking firms, hedge funds, family offices, and private wealth individuals.

The attorney's namesake law firm specializes in the representation of clients within mergers and acquisitions, public securities, complex finance, aviation, and transportation and logistics. This wide range of experience will benefit Dalrada as the company continues its expansion in multiple markets.

"We're thrilled to have Fletcher join our Board of Directors," said Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar. "He's a great addition to Dalrada and we're confident his personal and refined approach along with his legal expertise will provide a unique and savvy perspective," Bonar added.

Robbe is pleased with the appointment as well and looks forward to working with Bonar to grow the company. "I'm excited to be a part of this opportunity and I hope to help Dalrada Financial become an even bigger player in multiple marketplaces," he said.

Robbe graduated from California State University Northridge with a B.A. in Political Science and received his J.D. at Southwestern University School of Law. He was admitted to the state bar of California in 1975 and formed Fletcher Robbe and Associates in 1975 which became Fletcher Robbe International Attorneys at Law in 1980. Robbe is admitted to the U.S. Federal District Court, Central District of California and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit. He is also a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation financial, manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.

Related Links

https://www.dalrada.com

