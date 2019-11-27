Dalrada Precision Announces Updated Projections

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Precision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announced today its updated financial projections for the components and parts sector of the business. The company has succeeded in addressing and repairing operational issues and was recently awarded a contract worth between $1.5 million and $2 million from its main client for the 2020 calendar year. Additionally, the company can confirm $300 thousand in sales from a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and is also expected to secure a contract valued at approximately $500 thousand from a new client as a result of the recent passing of a company facility audit.

The company released Q1 earnings last week for months ending September 30, 2019, with plans to release Q2 and Q3 earnings February 2020 and May 2020, respectively.

Dalrada anticipates positive sales activity to continue throughout the next 12-months.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

About Dalrada Precision

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Precision has been focused on solution-based engineering and the customer experience from day one. By continually delivering on its promises, the company has created trust while building mutually-successful long-term relationships.

Dalrada Precision is a team of highly-trained and committed individuals. The company takes pride in solving the unique challenges of its customers and constantly improves and enhances its machining and manufacturing capabilities, ultimately becoming a key strategic partner of many businesses. For more information, please visit www.dalradaprecision.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

