Dalsukhbhai Patel v. Meridian Health Services Holdings, Inc., James Preimesberger, et al. was dismissed on June 11, 2019 according to public records on lacourt.org

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles' official website, lacourt.org , Dalsukhbhai Patel v. Meridian Health Services Holdings, Inc., James Preimesberger, et al., bearing case number VC064586 was originally filed in The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles at Norwalk Courthouse on February 6, 2015.

Filed court documents reflect that James Preimesberger filed oppositions on November 23, 2016 and August 30, 2018. James Preimesberger filed an opposition to a motion to compel on October 4, 2018 and November 21, 2018. James Preimesberger filed an opposition to Plaintiff's Motion for Summary Adjudication on January 24, 2019.

James Preimesberger was dismissed in this lawsuit bearing case number VC064586 on June 11, 2019 after a request for dismissal was filed by Dalsukhbhai Patel, (Plaintiff).

