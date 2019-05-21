Daltile announces Kristin Cavallari as new brand spokesperson, debuts style and design spotlight campaign

"Our unmatched breadth of products are designed to help bring any vision to life and we think we couldn't have found a better spokesperson than Kristin. She is a devoted wife and mother, but also a multi-faceted woman who purposefully designed every aspect of her life to reflect who she is. We want to provide her with the tools that enable her to continue doing that," says Amber Leigh Martinson, Daltile's Director of Marketing.

The campaign was shot in mid-March in Los Angeles by celebrity photographer Dennis Leopold, who previously worked with A-listers like Rihanna, Margot Robbie and Kim Kardashian. The location was one of Daltile's company owned, versatile showrooms that became the home of 4 custom living spaces, built to reflect Kristin's vision and aesthetic.

"More than an ambassador, we want Kristin to become a co-creator and to challenge us to bring more of her projects to life, whether it was related to her home, her retail space or her office. We believe in organic collaborations that go beyond a photoshoot, and we're happy to see that she fully embraces that attitude," adds Paij Thorn-Brooks, Vice President of Marketing at Daltile.

"I couldn't be more happy to work with Daltile on this collaboration, they are so nice and so accommodating, and I was thrilled to see the amount of beautiful products they have to work with. I definitely found a lot of neutral colors and high-end designs that are right up my alley," adds Kristin Cavallari.

The print campaign debuted in May in top industry publications, but the collaboration will continue throughout the rest of the year with in-store materials, public appearances, digital & social campaigns along with a couple of surprise collaborative projects. Stay tuned!

About Kristin Cavallari

Mother, TV personality, CEO of lifestyle brand Uncommon James, two time New York Times bestselling author, Kristin is known for her hit E! TV show Very Cavallari.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband Jay Cutler and 3 kids, she shares her daily life with her fans on Instagram with 3.6 million followers.

About Daltile

Daltile® is the largest brand for tile, natural stone and slab in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world. With a massive assortment of design-driven products that combine function and fashion, Daltile offers endless possibilities to innovate, showcase your creativity and express your personal style.

Contact: Amber Leigh Martinson, 214-309-4557, amberleigh_hartman@mohawkind.com

SOURCE Daltile

