Dalton Education teams up with the University of Florida to offer career-building online CFP® certification education program

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Florida's (UF) College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences has selected leading financial planning education solutions provider Dalton Education, to offer a new CFP® certification education program for financial planning professionals.

The program, available through Virtual Classroom or Self-Paced delivery, is designed specifically for busy industry professionals, preparing them to take and pass the CFP® exam in nine months or less. In addition to robust education resources, professionals have access to Dalton's CFP® exam review and Guarantee to Pass™, the industry's only CFP® exam education and review program to offer a money-back guarantee that students will pass the exam on their first attempt. Successful completion of the program gains professionals a certificate of completion from the University of Florida.

The Virtual Classroom delivery is a comprehensive, live-online, instructor-led program that satisfies the education requirement for a professional to sit for the CFP® exam. The virtual course is designed for professionals' convenience, allowing them to access sessions from a device and location of their choosing. Lectures are recorded for instances where a student misses a class.

The Self-Paced delivery also satisfies the CFP® certification education requirement and is ideal for students who prefer self-paced learning or who are unable to commit to regularly scheduled class meetings. This flexible learning method results in students successfully completing the program on their own timeline, while still gaining a thorough understanding of the material.

"The University of Florida's Personal and Family Financial Planning (PFFP) program has an excellent reputation for curricula that helps graduates and professionals enhance their career opportunities," said Joseph M. Gillice, president of Dalton Education. "Those opportunities are more important than ever in our current environment and we're pleased to partner with UF to pave the way for professionals' career-building and advancement."

"We are committed to continuous learning for our students and alumni through accessing the resources of premier partnerships," said UF's PFFP Program Director, Dr. Martie Gillen. "Dalton brings an excellent reputation for its financial planning certification materials and content and we look forward to positive results for the participants."

About Dalton Education

Dalton Education, a Leeds Equity Partners and CeriFi portfolio company, is a leading provider of education solutions for financial planning and insurance professionals. The company partners with some of the nation's premier universities to deliver the highest quality of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP® certification) education and offers the industry-leading Dalton Review® for the CFP® exam. The Dalton Review®, designed by former members of the CFP Board of Examiners, is the industry's most comprehensive CFP® exam review, and the only one to offer students a predicted probability of passing the exam. Students scoring 60% or higher on Dalton's predictor exam have an 88% pass rate on the actual exam. As a result of the comprehensive review, over half of Dalton's students score 60% or higher on the predictor. Dalton Education's high-quality curriculum and instruction have consistently led to the highest CFP® exam pass rates in the country, with over 90% of Dalton Education students ultimately becoming a CFP® professional. It is the only education provider in the nation to offer a 100% money-back guarantee that students will pass the CFP® exam through its Guarantee to Pass™ Education and Review programs. Dalton Education also offers education courses for the Capstone requirement (required by the CFP Board for all Challenge Candidates), continuing education courses for the CFP Board Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct for CFP® Professionals.

